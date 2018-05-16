Secretary DLS discusses implementation of single window programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Secretary District Legal services, Mudassir Farooq, Munsif Session court Bhadarwah convened a meeting to discuss the modalities for providing benefits of government schemes under single window program (ek Bari) to the eligible beneficiaries, here today.

This was the second meeting of its type, scheduled to be held fortnightly on Wednesday. The first and foremost meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADC Bhadarwah, Imam Din.

During the meeting, concerned departments briefed the secretary, district legal services, about various schemes under implementation by their departments alongwith steps taken to benefit the identified beneficiaries under such schemes. The secretary also sought progress report from the departments regarding outreach to the beneficiaries as directed in the previous meeting.

Tehsildar Bhaderwah, Masood Ahmed while speaking on the occasion highlighted the need of these schemes for the benefit of beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by SDPO, Block Medical Office, Tehsil Social welfare officer, Treasury Officer, Horticulture officer, Agriculture officer Bhaderwah besides representatives from various other departments. It was also given out that next meeting will be held on 20th of June 2018.