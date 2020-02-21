Secretary Cooperatives visits Super Bazar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Abdul Hameed Bhat, Secretary to Government, Cooperatives Department, visited Super Bazar Jammu. Naresh Sharma, General Manager apprised the Secretary of various problems being faced by the institution and the staff of Super Bazar in detail including Super Bazar’s land and upliftment of complex.

The General Manager further informed the Secretary that Jammu Development Authority has constructed a multi-story car parking on land of Super Bazar and till date no compensation has been paid to the Super Bazar.

Moreover, the Jammu Development Authority has also encroached the land which should be left under Building Construction Act.

To attract the consumers, the General Manager requested the Secretary to release funds for upliftment of Sales complex besides improving facilities for consumers.

He also briefed the Secretary regarding other problems being faced by the employees.

The Secretary assured the General Manager and employees that matter regarding compensation of land will be taken up with JDA authorities.

He also assured to sanction funds for betterment the Super Bazar Jammu besides sanctioning of funds for installation of a lift in the premises.