Second batch of foreign envoys reaches Jammu, meets LG

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The second batch of 25 foreign envoys from the European Union and Gulf countries on Thursday visited Jammu and held a series of meetings to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.

The envoys held meeting with Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu. They also visited the High Court and met Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal.

The envoys also held a meeting with the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and senior officers of J&K administration. The group comprises envoys from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy and Kenya.

Envoys from Kyrgyztan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also part of it.

This is the second batch of foreign envoys visiting the union territory in the last one month.

The envoys visited Srinagar on Wednesday and met Kashmiri traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs and discussed various issues related to trade and tourism.

The delegation also met civil society members, sportspersons and many youths besides having a detailed meeting with media persons including editors of several local newspapers.

In Srinagar, Army officials briefed the delegation of foreign envoys on the security situation Jammu and Kashmir.

The envoys were briefed about the security situation at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, officials said. The delegation later flew to Jammu for further engagements, they said.

The government had taken a group of 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir last month with an aim to make them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Kashmir Valley. A number of opposition parties called it a “guided tour”.