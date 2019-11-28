SECEA seeks regular DPC meetings for promotion of non-teaching cadre

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K School Education Clerical Employees Association (SECEA) urged the Government to hold Department Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings at regular intervals for promotion of non-teaching cadre.

Briefing media persons here on Wednesday, Babu Hussain Malik, President J&K Clerical Employees Association said that non-teaching cadre appointed as Junior Assistant through different Government orders in 1984 and 1985 and then promoted as Senior Assistant in 2003 and 2005, have not been promoted to next grade even after 14-16 years.

Highlighting the fact that clerical staff of Education Department i.e., Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Head Assistants remained deprived of various promotion benefits and are facing discrimination, Malik said that even time bound promotions have not been granted in favour of employees, thereby resulting in major loss to non-teaching fraternity.

“After much struggle, Junior Assistants were promoted as Senior Assistants and placed as lncharge Head Assistants in 2019, but adjustments were delayed on one pretext or another on name of certain formalities. All required formalities were submitted to the office timely but aggrieved employees were not adjusted till date,” he said.

However, vide order No 1220-DSEJ of 2019 dated November 19, 2019, 80 masters were placed as lncharge Headmasters, in their own pay grade and were adjusted vide order No 1221-DSEJ of 2019 dated November 19, 2019 on the same day and that too without any formality, he said, asking why the Department is doing discrimination with clerical staff?

He asserted that clerical cadre employees were not transferred and adjusted since 2015 and are sitting at their own place of posting. “Several times, numerous requests were made for detachment of teaching fraternity from offices as they are required in schools/ educational institutions for betterment of students, but it has been observed that despite different orders, they are still working in the offices of DSE Jammu, CEO and ZEOs.

These teaching employees, attached in different offices, can be seen roaming with the Director School Education Jammu while work is done by clerks only,” he said. He appealed to the Government to hold DPC meetings at regular intervals, so that non-teaching cadre gets a sigh of relief.