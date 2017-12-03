Searches on in Pulwama, terrorists hurl grenade at police station

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in Pulwama district while terrorists on hurled a grenade at a police station in Baramulla district, police said.

The jawans cordoned off the district’s Arigam village where the operation has been launched.

Yesterday, a team of Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore personnel conducted a search operation in Baramulla’s Zaloora.

They reportedly received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A day earlier, there were reports of civilian injured in clashes with the army in Badgam district where a gunfight was raged between security forces and militants.

According to the state police, the number of militants killed in counter-insurgency operations in J&K crossed 200 in 2017 for the first time in seven years.

Terrorists on Saturday night hurled a grenade at a police station in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

“A grenade was hurled at police station Baramulla this evening. It exploded near the gate of the premises,” a police official said.