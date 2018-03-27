Searches launched in city outskirts

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police and Army on Monday launched joint search operations after reports of the movement suspected in city outskirts.

“A local informed the police that he had seen two men in combat dress near Nikki Tawi area, who asked for a route leading to the city,” police said.

They said that acting on his information, alert was sounded and police and army immediately swung into action. “A massive search operation was conducted in Nikki Tawi belt, Gole Gujral, Phalian Mandal and other areas of the city outskirts,” police added.

They said that searches were conducted for couple of hours but nothing was found, adding, “search parties are on job while police posts and police stations have been directed to remain alert.”