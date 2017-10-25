Search operations underway in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces today launched cordon and search operations in several villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district following a tip-off on presence of militants in the area, police said.
Joint teams of police, Army and CRPF have cordoned off at least eight villages of the district, they said.
The massive search operation comes in the wake of recent militant attacks in south Kashmir. (PTI)
