Search operation in Shopian after firing incident

Srinagar: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of fire with militants today, police said.

“Exchange of fire took place at Kachdoora in Shopian district after which the area has been placed under cordon,” a police official said.

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident, he said adding details are being ascertained. (PTI)