Search begins for new Governor, Chief Secretary in J&K

While as Governor Vohra’s tenure expires on June 24, Vyas’s extension as Chief Secretary ends on May 31

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Search is now underway for a new Governor and Chief Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir as the extended tenures of both, Narendra Nath Vohra and Bharat Bhushan Vyas, are coming to an end almost simultaneously in May-June this year.

According to highly placed authoritative sources in Jammu and New Delhi, a senior IAS officer would be appointed as Chief Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, after a series of consultations between Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the Central government, a little over a month from now. Likewise, new Governor for J&K would be appointed in the middle of June.

Retired bureaucrat Vohra, who will attain age of 82 years on May 5, 2018, was appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in the thick of Amarnath land allotment row. In turbulent conditions, he succeeded Lt Gen (retired) S.K. Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on June 25, 2008. Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government granted an extension to his term when he completed five years in office in June 2013. Even as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance fired several governors and created conditions for resignation of several others when it assumed power in 2014, Vohra was left intact in the politically hypersensitive State. Reportedly on a couple of occasions, he had conveyed his willingness to step down and take retirement but the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to continue in his office. His extended tenure is finally ending on June 24.

Sources revealed to STATE TIMES that around a dozen contenders had already begun lobbying in New Delhi for arguably the country’s most sensitive gubernatorial position. At least three of them are believed to be seeking support from the RSS top brass in Nagpur. One of the aspirants is believed to be a retired Army officer. Sources, however, did not confirm whether it was former GOC of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, or a different officer who has served a term as GOC-in-C of Northern Command.

The contenders, according to sources, include retired IAS and IPS officers as also a couple of BJP leaders though political persons have not been appointed Governor in J&K since long.

Mehbooba Mufti will have to zero in on someone as Chief Secretary days before Vyas’s second extension of three months ends on May 31. Superannuating on November 30, 2017, Vyas had been given extension of six months in two installments on recommendation of J&K Chief Minister.

The 1986 IAS officer from Rajasthan, Vyas had been appointed Chief Secretary upon B.R. Sharma’s Central deputation in April 2017. He took over on April 28, 2017. With distinction of an unparalleled profile, experience on all key positions including Principal Secretary to Governor and Principal Secretary to three successive Chief Ministers—Omar Abdullah, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti—besides Central and international deputations, Vyas is likely to be considered for a coveted position after his retirement on May 31.

B.R. Sharma (IAS-1984) and K.B. Agarwal (IAS-1985) are the only two IAS officers senior to Vyas in the J&K bureaucracy. Son of the soil, Sharma, who was appointed as Chief Secretary upon Iqbal Khanday’s voluntary retirement on September 7, 2015, proceeded on Central deputation on May 17, 2017, days after he was dramatically replaced by Vyas. Having held most of the key positions in J&K, Sharma is rated as the most potential candidate for Chief Secretary if the government fails to find a suitable match to Vyas.

Currently posted as Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sharma has been empanelled as Secretary by the Government of India. He has post-graduations in Political Science and Business Administration besides graduation in Law. In addition to being the senior most IAS officer of J&K cadre, Sharma alone will have 23 months of service upon Vyas’s retirement.

Graduate in Civil Engineering and a resident of U.P, Agarwal was in 2017 recalled from New Delhi where he served as Principal Resident Commissioner of J&K Government. Contrary to the tradition in bureaucracy, Agarwal agreed to a posting in Civil Secretariat despite being senior to Chief Secretary Vyas. He is currently posted as Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development and believed to be a favourite of the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of H&UDD Dr Nirmal Singh.

Rated to be the second potential contender, after Sharma, Agarwal will have only 8 months of active service upon Vyas’s retirement.

Of the 1986-batch IAS officers, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Lokesh Dutt Jha and Suresh Kumar are immediate followers or Vyas. Gupta, a resident of Delhi with B. Tech and MBA, is currently posted as Principal Resident Commissioner of J&K Government in New Delhi. His last posting in J&K was Principal Secretary Forest. He will be having 21 months of active service on the day of Vyas’s retirement.

L.D. Jha, hailing from U.P, whose academic qualification is Master of Philosophy, is currently posted as Financial Commissioner Revenue. He will be left with 13 months of active service on retirement of Vyas.

The last of the IAS-1986 officers, Suresh Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, who has Masters in Agriculture Sciences, is currently on Central deputation and posted as Additional Secretary in Ministry of Coal. He will be having exactly one year of service on the day of Vyas’s retirement.

According to sources, considering Gupta, Jha and Kumar would be the third and the last option as the Government would first make an assessment of B.R. Sharma and K.B. Agarwal who are both senior to Vyas. The second option would be getting an incumbent from the Centre.