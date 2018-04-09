SDRF Leh conducts disaster preparedness awareness

STATE TIMES NEWS
LEH: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Unit Leh on Monday conducted disaster preparedness awareness programme here at Government Middle School Sankar.
A total number of 60 students including Head Mistress and staff members of the school participated.
Bashir Hussain, representative of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh was the Chief Guest.
The SDRF experts delivered lecture and imparted practical demonstration on first Aid, lifting and moving of victims and how to use fire extinguisher at initial stage.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shooting of ‘Student of the Year 2’ begins in Dehradun
Geetika Kohli’s book ‘Crooked Hyphens’ released
Haroon Rashid wins Artist Aloud Independent Music Award
Most heart attack patients missing golden hour: Sushil
How to know if your child is autistic? Age-wise signs to watch for!
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper