SDRF Leh conducts disaster preparedness awareness

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Unit Leh on Monday conducted disaster preparedness awareness programme here at Government Middle School Sankar.

A total number of 60 students including Head Mistress and staff members of the school participated.

Bashir Hussain, representative of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh was the Chief Guest.

The SDRF experts delivered lecture and imparted practical demonstration on first Aid, lifting and moving of victims and how to use fire extinguisher at initial stage.