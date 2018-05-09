SDRF BNS constable: Date extended for submission of fee for candidates of Jammu province

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairman Police Recruitment Board (PRB) SDRF (Cts.) has informed the candidates of Jammu province including migrant candidates that date of deposition of their fee is further extended upto May 28, 2018 and can deposit the fee through the provided link available at J&K Police website.

The remaining districts of Kashmir Province which include Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam, the digitization of forms is in progress and the digitized data of the candidates shall be uploaded within this period and as such candidates of these districts are advised to remain in touch with the designated J&K

The Chairman further informed the candidates of Kashmir province belonging to district Baramulla, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Srinagar, Pulwama, Leh and Kargil who have applied for the post of constable in SDRF BNS that their forms have been digitized and a link has been created to enable them to deposit their examination fee of Rs 200 through use of the service of common services centers both through online/offline mode. The candidates can also deposit their application fee through Bank Challan which they will generate after login provided on JK Police website. The detail of designated A/c No. will be available on pre-printed Challan for both offline and on line.

Last date for submission of fee through both online/offline mode shall be within 15 days after activation of fee link which will commence from May 14, 2018. No fee shall be entertained after expiry of stipulated date of publication of this notification. The candidate shall have to appear in the prescribed tests at their own expenses on the date and venue to be communicated by the police Recruitment Board, through press, electronic media, Police website or any other means.

Police website (www.jkpolice.gov.in) for enabling to deposit their fees as their data will be uploaded simultaneously during activation of fee deposition link.