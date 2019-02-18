SDPO South misbehaves with Ex-MLA, Brig Suchet Singh

Share Share 0 Share

‘People resent boorish attitude with army veteran’

State Times News

JAMMU: Piquant situation arose in the curfew bound Jammu city on Sunday when an army veteran, who is also RSS Prant Pracharak Jammu and Kashmir, and former BJP lawmaker were stopped and prevented by police to move ahead of Bikram Chowk towards Tawi Bridge despite valid movement pass.

The police team deployed at the Chowk entered into heated arguments with the former BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta, RSS Prant Sangh Chalak Brig Suchet Singh and others, notwithstanding the fact that they politely sought passage.

As the police continued pushing back them from the scene, a lady police officer, Dr Sunniya Ashkoor Wani, SDPO South arrived near Bikram Chowk and virtually snubbed Brig Suchet Singh without regard to his age, if not the stature.

Former MLA Gupta gave introduction of Brig Suchet Singh to the lady officer, who got infuriated and started addressing the army veteran allegedly in most indecent manner. She is reported to called the Prant Pracharak by name.

Instead of trying to understand that the Prant Pracharak and the former BJP MLA could not have reached the spot without valid passes, the lady police officer indulged in highhandedness, unbecoming for a senior police officer.

She misbehaved with the former MLA Rajesh Gupta also and in a bid to show them down, she allowed various other vehicles to pass the Naka and prevented them to move forward even an inch.

“How you can stop those who have valid curfew passes? Rajesh Gupta asked the SDPO, adding “How can an officer misbehave with citizens like this when they had not violated any law.”

As the arguments and counter-arguments continued for quite a time, senior officers rushed to the spot and resolved the issue, Gupta told STATE TIMES.

“Because of the officers like her, the situation in the Jammu is getting worse”, Rajesh said.

Large number of people, present on the Tawi bridge, were desperately watching highhandedness and rude behaviour of the lady police officer. As she continued to speak to the elderly army veteran, the people lost their cool and resisted. Police resorted to mild cane charge to disperse the gathering.

This is not the isolated incident. This lady officer was also seen exchanging heated words with locals at Satwari.

The conduct of the Jammu South Police has already come under scanner in the past three days. At many places, the lady officer has been reportedly misbehaving and using foul language with the locals while imposing curfew restrictions.

In Gandhi Nagar, Gangyal and Kunjwani areas, the policemen were seen beating small shopkeepers who were providing basic groceries to local residents as they were running out of basic necessities. In the absence of any relaxation in curfew restrictions the common residents have started feeling the pinch of shortage of essential commodities.