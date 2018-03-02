SDMA issues avalanche warning in J-K, asks people not to venture out

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today issued a medium danger avalanche warning for various districts in Jammu and Kashmir and highway and appealed to people not to venture in these areas and take precautionary measures.

On the basis of information received from the Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today issued Medium danger avalanche warning for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Bandipora and Kargil areas, an official spokesman said.

The SDMA also issued low danger warning for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Leh Districts and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said.

The people living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised by the authority to take precautionary measures, he said.

Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali appealed the people living in avalanche prone areas and higher reaches, to adhere to avalanche warnings issued on daily basis through print and electronic media.

The officer advised the people not to venture in these areas and to take precautionary measures. (PTI)