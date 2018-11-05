SDM suspends 4 medical employees

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Poonch: Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mendhar, Mohd Afzal Mirza on Monday suspended four medical employees of Primary Health Centre, Chattral in Sub Division Mendhar.

Official sources said that SDM during a surprise visit to PHC Chattral found four employees of the State Health Department unauthorisedly absent from the duty. They included Pharmacist ISM Latief Hussain Shah Nushrat Rani -Junior Staff nurse, Gulam Abass-NO and Mohd Aslam – SW.

The SDM placed all the four employees under suspension and forwarded report to CMO Poonch for further departmental action in this regard. He also warned other employees in the Sub Division to be regular on duty otherwise, they should get ready to face action.