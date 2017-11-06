SDM Nowshera bans illegal mining in Manawar Tawi

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA :The SDM Nowshera Abdul Satar banned illegal mining in Manawar Tawi and said that those violating the ban will be dealt with under the law.
According to this order the illegal mining had become necessary because the extraction of sand, Bajri and boulders causes damage to the pillars of bridges and other PHE constructions made in the river bed.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon excited to work with Diljit Dosanjh
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
Louis Philippe opens flagship store in Gandhi Nagar
Sophie Turner to appear in ‘Girl Who Fell From the Sky’
I live a truer life on stage: Adil Hussain
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper