SDM flags off mountain bike rally from Bani to Bhadarwah

STATE TIMES NEWSBANI: In the last leg of Mountain Bike Rally titled B3MTB 2019 the cycling expedition was flagged off by Joginder Jasrotia SDM Bani for Bhaderwah. The cyclists will negotiate the most challenging and beautiful stretch of this expedition through Lowang , Sarthal and Chattergala. The experts from Jk Cycleing Association and Adventure Wing of Directorate of Tourism will accompany the expedition upto Bhaderwah the culmination point of the adventure event. Earlier the mountain bikers were given a grand reception at Bani town by the locals who garlanded the participants. On the occasion a Hydration Point was also set up by Sub Divisional administration in collaboration with NHPC.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next an action film followed by comedy
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper