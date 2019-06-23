SDM flags off mountain bike rally from Bani to Bhadarwah

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANI: In the last leg of Mountain Bike Rally titled B3MTB 2019 the cycling expedition was flagged off by Joginder Jasrotia SDM Bani for Bhaderwah.

The cyclists will negotiate the most challenging and beautiful stretch of this expedition through Lowang , Sarthal and Chattergala. The experts from Jk Cycleing Association and Adventure Wing of Directorate of Tourism will accompany the expedition upto Bhaderwah the culmination point of the adventure event.

Earlier the mountain bikers were given a grand reception at Bani town by the locals who garlanded the participants. On the occasion a Hydration Point was also set up by Sub Divisional administration in collaboration with NHPC.