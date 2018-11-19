SDM Banihal flags off ‘Swasth Bharat Yatra’ Cyclothon

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: On its second day the Swasth Bharat Yatra Cyclothon was successfully flagged off by CO 12 RR from Nagbal to Kaskoot in Banihal. While SDM, Banihal Zamir Ahmed Reshu flagged off the rally from Banihal to Ramban. In the cyclothon the participating local youth shouted the slogan- Eat Right, Eat Safe and Eat Healthy which gave impetus to FSSAI. The objective of the movement was to remain fit and healthy. On the occasion the participants headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Tariq Ahmed Butt along with his team of enforcement officers shouldered the responsibility of the expedition under the banner of FSSAI championed by Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, Commissioner Food Safety J&K. On its return to Nagbal, Banihal some Cyclothon participants exhibited the gymnastic feats.Appreciation Certificates were also distributed to the local cyclothons. Active surveillance and awareness programmes for preservation and providing of safe drinking water, ICDS and Mid-Day Meal scheme monitoring will also be an elementary part in future. The team members stressed on usage of organic farming.