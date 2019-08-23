SDHS Kanya Vidyalaya celebrates Krishan Janmashtami

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sanatan Dharam Higher Secondary (SDHS) Kanya Vidyalaya, Jullaka Mohalla, Jammu, celebrated Shri Krishan Janmashtami with great fervour in the school premises. Students of the school also took part in the Shobha Yatra.

School President Kuldeep Anand, Vice President Sat Pal Singh, Secretary M.L Vidyarthi and Treasurer Murari Lal extended full support in organizing the programme memorable. Principal Sareshta Gupta presented vote of thanks.