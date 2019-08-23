SDHS Kanya Vidyalaya celebrates Krishan Janmashtami

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Sanatan Dharam Higher Secondary (SDHS) Kanya Vidyalaya, Jullaka Mohalla, Jammu, celebrated Shri Krishan Janmashtami with great fervour in the school premises. Students of the school also took part in the Shobha Yatra. School President Kuldeep Anand, Vice President Sat Pal Singh, Secretary M.L Vidyarthi and Treasurer Murari Lal extended full support in organizing the programme memorable. Principal Sareshta Gupta presented vote of thanks.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper