SDH Akhnoor celebrates World Physiotherapy Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Sub District Hospital (SDH), Akhnoor celebrated World Physiotherapy Day in a programme organised under the directions of Block Medical Officer, Dr. Anil Sharma.

The programme was attended by staff and senior doctors of SDH, Akhnoor.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Pankaj Gupta briefed about the importance of Physiotherapy and advancements made in physical therapy.

Lectures and power point presentations on CME with respect to physical therapy and pain management were also presented by various resource persons.

Dr. Rashi Chandan, Physiotherapist SDH Akhnoor briefed about the different aspects of physiotherapy, shattering myths about physiotherapy and some postural tips for healthy life.

She said chronic pain is a global health burden- with low back pain causing more disability than any other condition.

She added that chronic pain can be associated with a wide range of conditions including low back pain, cervical and thoracic pain, shoulder pain, headache disorders, cancer fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and physiotherapists have unique skills to recommend specific treatment and exercise programmes to help relieve chronic pains.

Physiotherapists treat impairments, prevent disability and promote health using physiotherapeutic measures after functional diagnosis, she added.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Rashi Chandan.