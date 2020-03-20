SD Singh posted IGP Security, VK Singh gets addl charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered minor reshuffling in Police Department.

“Muneer Ahmed Khan, IPS, ADGP (Home Guards & Security), and holding additional charges of ADGP (Law & Order) & Director, SSG, has been appointed as Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission vide Government Order No. 2230- JK(LD) of 2020 dated March 19, 2020,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

Consequently, V.K Singh, IPS (JK:1987), DGP (Prisons), J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

“One post of Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF, equivalent in the rank and status of DGP, in terms of sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 is temporarily added, for a period of one year or till the time it is held by V.K Singh, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

S. D Singh, IPS (JK:1995), Director SKPA, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as IGP (Security), J&K. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, SKPA, Udhampur, and shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, SSG, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.