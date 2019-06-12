Scuba diver from Jharkhand on ‘mission green’ to Ladakh

Share Share Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: A Scuba diver from Jharkhand, Mazharul Bari on Wednesday left for Ladakh from Jammu on a solo ride to spread the message ‘Save Trees, Save Rivers’.

A guest of Adventure Holidays India in Jammu, Bari was given a formal send off to onward journey by Chairman of the Citizen’s Cooperative Bank Ltd., Parveen Sharma.

Before his journey on wheels after he arrived in Jammu yesterday from Jharkhand via train, Bari told the selected gathering that he will be spreading the message of more plantation for green environment and protection of rivers for clean water through interactions with locals in the interiors of the Ladakh province of Jammu and Kashmir.

After covering an approximate distance of 3,200 kilometers in around 15 days, Bari shall cover the places like Padam, Turtuk, Spangmik, Hanle, Jispa, Kaza and Recongpio to finally reach Ambaala via Shimla.

A staffer with the security wing of the Tata Steel at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Sub-Inspector Mazharul is visiting the state of J&K on regular intervals with different missions.

“Bari always comes to Jammu and Kashmir with a mission. Since he highlights burning issues and then spread the message around the state through the medium of adventure, we are a natural host. We always extend a helping hand to adventure lovers, so Bari was our guest,” said Director Adventure Holidays India, Sumit Khajuria, who himself is a trained mountaineer.

Before he left for his onwards journey, Bari disclosed his purpose of visiting the difficult Ladakh. “The natural resources are in a neglected state in most parts of the country. So, it is my endeavour to spread the message to the masses to protect natural resources around them for a better life. This time, I have decided to meet people in the interiors of Ladakh Province of J&K to know about the people, their life style, difficulty of living in hilly and snow clad terrains and much more,” a rescue swimming and diver, Bari said.

Since the man from Jharkhand was on a mission to save trees, he was presented with a sapling by Chief Guest, Parveen Sharma for planting reroute his journey.

Also present were general secretary, Mountaineering Association of J&K, Ram Khajuria, Rahul Sharma (Educationist), Dr Sham Magotra (mountaineer), Amit Khajuria, Mrigank, Ajay Singh, Ravi Kant and young mountaineers, Sport Climbers and adventure lovers.