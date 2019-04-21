Scrutiny of nomination papers for Ladakh PC held

Share Share 0 Share

LEH: The scrutiny of nomination papers for elections to Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency (PC) was conducted here on Saturday by the Returning Officer, Avny Lavasa.

The General Observer, Leh Alkesh Kumar, Assistant Returning Officers of Leh, Kargil and Zanskar, contesting candidates and their representatives were present on the occasion.

The nominations papers of Rigzin Spalbar of Indian National Congress, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of Bhartiya Janata Party and Tsering Namgyal, Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Hussain, Kacho Mohd Feroz, Asgar Ali (all Independents) were found valid and accepted.

The nomination paper of BJP’s substitute candidate, Dorji Angchuk was rejected after the nomination paper of the main candidate of the Party was accepted.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 22 upto 3:00 PM