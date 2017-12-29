Screening of skiers for nationals held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To finalize the state alpine ski contingent the screening of selected 28 alpine skiers was held at Bakshi Stadium here on Thursday under the supervision of Nuzhat Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer.

The other members of the Screening Committee, Prof Bashir Ahmad, Rauf Tramboo and Bilques Mir were also present.

From WGAJK, Abbas Wani, President and MLA Gulmarg, Muhammad Yusuf General Secretary, Hafeeza Hassan Treasurer, Gul Mustafa Dev Olympian and Abdul Rashid Tantri were also present.

The association selected 28 (male and female) skiers to take part in National Senior and Junior Alpine Ski Championships and International FIS Races to be held at Auli, Uttarakhand from January 15 to 21 next year.

The association is planning to hold a weeklong Coaching camp for the skiers from January 1 at Gulmarg under the overall supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir.

The selected skiers have been advised to contact the General Secretary WGAJK.

Meanwhile, Mehmood Ahmad Lone, who was selected by Winter Games Federation of India for undergoing advanced training in Europe, has reached back from Austria.