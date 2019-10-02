SCRC stages Ramlila

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Sainik Colony Ramlila Club (SCRC) Jammu staged an impressive performance of Ramlila, depicting various scenes from Ramayana here on Tuesday. Established in 2008, Sainik Colony Ramlila Club has been holding live performance of Ramlila for last eleven years during Navratras. On third Navratra, S S Jasrotia (CEO Sarveshwar Group) was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Sanjeev Sharma (Director Galaxy Group of Education) was the Guest of Honour. The performance of Ramlila enthralled audience.
