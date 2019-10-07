Scrapping of Article 370 opened opportunities for youth: Vibodh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: BJP senior leader and MLC Vibodh Gupta on Monday inaugurated 24 X 7 Super Grocery Store at Panja Chowk, Rajouri. This state of the art and ultra modern store has come up at a very key location in Rajouri and is offering a wide variety of items at discounted rates.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion, Vibodh appreciated the efforts of the owner of the store and congratulated him for his new business venture. He said that present time is a time of high opportunities for the youth of New Jammu & Kashmir and every youth must make use of this historic opportunity at their doorsteps. While referring to the recent scrapping of article 370 and 35A, Vibodh said that this historic decision will further boost the growth and development of the state. After scarping of these temporary provisions in the constitution of India the local youth now are entitled to many Government schemes and programmes. This he said will have far-reaching implications as New Jammu & Kashmir will be as per the vision of Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi and will fulfil the aspiration of the common masses in general and youth in particular. Expressing his delight on the initiatives of talented youth of Rajouri and Poonch, Vibodh said that the youth of this border belt has all the sympathises of the central Government. The main reason for this is that these youth have always made huge sacrifices for the country. Referring to recent happenings across the state, Vibodh said that all the people of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch stood behind the decision of scraping of article 370 like a pillar and this in itself speaks about the fact that people of this region always keep the country first. All this has further strengthened the resolve of the Government to do whatever is possible for the people of this border belt of the country. Those who were present on the occasion included Kamal Singh, Rajesh Rotra, Kamal Gupta, Kamal Bakshi, Darbar Chowdhary, Pankaj Chandan, Ranjeet Tara ,Raja Rattan,Jasbir and Kapil Sarayal.