Scrap all FIRs registered in connection with Amarnath land-row agitation: BJP

Jammu: The BJP has demanded that all FIRs registered during the Shri Amarnath land-row agitation in Jammu be withdrawn, a day after Governor N N Vohra set April 24 as the deadline for implementation of the agreement reached between different parties to end the 2008 protest that had left at least 14 dead and hundreds injured.

The governor had yesterday directed the government to implement the agreement reached with the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangharsh Samiti in 2008, under which FIRs were to be withdrawn and compensation given to the next of kin of the deceased.

After the governor’s directive, the BJP released a resolution, last evening, passed by its working committee. “All the FIRs registered during Shri Amaranth Land Row agitation (in the Jammu region) is to be withdrawn,” The resolution reads.

Fourteen people were killed and hundreds injured during the over 60-day Amarnath land-row agitation in Jammu in 2008.

Vohra passed the directive at a meeting attended by the representatives of the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangharsh Samiti and Prant Sarsanghchalak of RSS Brigadier Suchet Singh (retd), Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Hemant Kumar Sharma, IGP (Jammu) S D Singh and others at the Raj Bhavan here on April 5.

“Governor Vohra directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police to expedite the processes required for fulfilling various elements of the agreement and asked for a compliance report by April 24, the Raj Bhawan spokesman had said.

The BJP has also demanded setting up of minority commission for minority Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christens and others in the state.

“Minorities Commission to be constituted as committed before the Supreme Court by the government,” the resolution said.

The ruling ally in the state also called for settling West Pakistan refugees in Jammu and Kashmir. It also said panchayat and local body elections should be held immediately and toll tax at Lakhanpur, the entry point into J&K from Punjab, be abolished.

“Incentive should be be given to the industrial units at par with NE states,” it said.

It also batted for zero per cent GST on Apricot grown in Ladakh, opening of a medical college and an NIT in Ladakh and capping the air fare for residents of Ladakh.

The Working Committee also resolved that the issues included in the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) should be implemented on priority and the government constitute commission for fresh delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

It called for rotation of reserved assembly constituencies and honourable return of Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities. (PTI)