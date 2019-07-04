SCPWCR organizes awareness prog on protection of women, child rights

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: The J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) on Wednesday organised an awareness programme on protection of women and child rights at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Ganderbal.

Giving an overview of activities of Commission, Secretary, J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights informed that the core mandate of the SCPWCR is to work for the protection of women and child rights, to inquire into the complaints of violation of women and child rights, besides taking suo-motto cognizance of cases of violation of both women and child rights.

The Commission also organizes workshops, seminars legal awareness programmes and interaction-cum- awareness programme to sensitize the stakeholders about their legal rights.