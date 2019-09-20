SCPWCR notice to Project Manager Sulabh Complex SMGS Hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K State Commission for Protection for Women & Child Rights on Thursday issued notice to Project Manager Sulabh Toilet Complex SMGS hospital Jammu for unhygienic and un-cleaned conditions of the Sulabh Toilets established in the said hospital.

The Commission served the notice to Project Manager, to appear before the Commission on October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM, pursuant to the visit of Chairperson to the SMGS hospital Jammu on September 10, 2019. During the visit of the hospital, the Chairperson, J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights Vassundhara Pathak Masoodi observed that sanitary condition of Sulabh toilet complex was very pathetic being in an utterly unhygienic and un-cleaned condition and there was lack of cleanliness and the flush system was found in deteriorated condition. It was also observed that there is dearth of manpower to maintain these toilets because there was no attendant available for the maintenance of the sulabh toilet complex.

The Commission was informed by the hospital authorities that despite repeated requests sufficient manpower have not been provided in the hospital to maintain these Sulabh toilets by the concerned with the result the patients and their attendants are facing lot of problems and health issues.