SCPWCR begins functioning from new offices

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) previously known as J&K State Commission for Women, has shifted to new places in both capital cities. The office of the Commission which was located in Wooden Building, old Assembly Complex, Srinagar has been shifted to Sir Sayed Abad, Sector-3, Alfalah Lane, Opposite Receiving Station, Bemina Srinagar and the Jammu office which was located in the JDA Complex Ist Floor Pragati Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, been shifted to Pushap Vatika 6-C, behind Kalgidhar Gurudwara, B. C. Road, Jammu. The Commission has started its functioning in the newly allocated offices.
