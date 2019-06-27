Scores of youth join JKPM

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SURANKOTE: In a function organised by Adv. Mobeen Khan in presence of Er Rydhampreet Singh Co Coordinator Distt Poonch a large number of people from Surankote Constituency joined Dr Shah Faesal’s Movement

The youths were very enthusiastic to be the part of the movement as they recognise Dr Shah Faesal as their idol and wanted to follow his footsteps in the development efforts for the state.

The newly entrants assured to work for the party at grass root level in order to strengthen the it. Adv Imtiaz Ahmed Coordinator Poonch Haveli was also present and welcomed new entrants in the party.