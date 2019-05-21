Scores of deputations, individuals meet Advisor Skandan

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, on Monday convened a public interaction programme in Jammu in which a number of deputations and more than 100 individuals apprised him of their problems.

During the interaction, the Advisor met several delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands and sought his intervention to ensure time-bound redressal of the same.

Various delegations and individuals from Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, and Samba called on the Advisor and informed him about various issues of public importance. The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegations and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing would be looked into.