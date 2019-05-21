Scores of deputations, individuals meet Advisor Skandan

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, on Monday convened a public interaction programme in Jammu in which a number of deputations and more than 100 individuals apprised him of their problems. During the interaction, the Advisor met several delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands and sought his intervention to ensure time-bound redressal of the same. Various delegations and individuals from Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, and Samba called on the Advisor and informed him about various issues of public importance. The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegations and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing would be looked into.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper