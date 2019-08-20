Scooty stolen

State Times News JAMMU: A scooty was stolen from Gandhi Nagar Hospital on Monday. As per the details, Ajay Verma, resident of Gadigarh lodged a complaint with police that his scooty has been stolen which he had parked in Gandhi Nagar Hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
