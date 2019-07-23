Scooty rider killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A scooty rider was killed in a mishap in Gangyal on Monday.

As per the details, Tejinder Singh, son of Gurbachan Singh, resident of Kotli Arjun, R S Pura who was on his scooty was hit by a vehicle as a result he got injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.