Scooty rider killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A scooty rider was killed after being hit by a tanker at Ghagwal on Thursday. As per the details, Roop Lal, resident of Chappar who was on his scooty got injured after being hit by a tanker near Ghagwal. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
