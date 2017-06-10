The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan will fulfill India’s long-time desire to attain full membership of the organisation. But, Pakistan’s inclusion in the body poses potential difficulties in India’s plan as there are concerns over “territorial and religious” disputes. China one of the main advocate endorsing India and Pakistan membership has its own agenda to flog around especially with its growing economic interest in the region. China has large investments in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Gwadar port infrastructure, the Karakoram Highway and now rail connectivity to Europe, to safeguard and inclusion of both the countries will help it to maintain the much needed balance and protection of investments. India has been an observer of SCO meeting since 2005 and has participated in ministerial-level meetings, which focused on security and economic co-operation in the Eurasian region. With India gaining a full membership, the country aims to achieve regional and global stability and prosperity. Generally, including new members can help the SCO expand its clout. But the inclusion of the two South Asian powers may lead to some problems. The organization which focuses mostly on security related issues like terrorism in Central Asia, has China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as full members. Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan have observer status. In Ufa summit it was formally decided to admit the two countries but the Indian officials say the process of admission is still continuing as both the countries have to ratify all the documents of the group since it was founded in 2001. Above that for the possible problems that may arise after India and Pakistan become full members, the SCO cannot just ignore but instead deal with them in a positive and rational manner. Allaying such fears that the joining of India and Pakistan may split the focus of the (SCO), undoubtedly the move would enhance the influence of the organisation and bringing in the much needed stability in the region.