Scientist from IIT Bombay delivers lecture at YCET

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the wake of climate crisis and energy sustainability, Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET) on Wednesday organised an invited talk by renowned Indian Scientist Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, a researcher, author, social entrepreneur and a Professor from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.

Prof. Solanki said that this is the time to bring “Energy Swaraj” on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s famous philosophy of “Gram Swaraj.”

He added, “Gandhi Global Solar Yatra is planned to promote localized energy self sufficiency for sustainability and to provide complete, cost effective, reliable, and sustainable solar energy access while protecting the environment, creating livelihoods, and empowering locals.”

He also gave a demonstration of hands-on training of assembling a solar study lamp to the faculty members of YCET.

He said that today’s world is at the crossroads of a contradictory energy scenario wherein, on the one hand, energy access has to be provided to billions while, on the other hand, according to various studies increasing demand and usage of energy is causing catastrophic climate change and if quick and immediate intervention to check it is not done, humans like dinosaurs would also become instinct in just next 100 years.

Prof. Solanki concluded his talk with a request to all Indians, “India is not rich in conventional fuels like oil, gas and nuclear.

There is need to demonstrate and practice alternative electricity solutions which are environment friendly, and cost-effective, many people are not aware about the fact that solar electricity is cheaper for them than the grid electricity. Let’s save money by using solar electricity. Let’s solarize our future.”

Er. B. R. Verma, Director, YCET, presented a token of thanks to Prof. Solanki and ended the session with the note, “The earth, water and the air are not a gift from our parents but a loan from our children.

Hence the need of hour is to make energy conservation a habit.”