Science Olympiad conducted at JKPS Kunjwani

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOA) is an educational organisation which supports academic competition and helps in the development of competitive spirit among school children.

This organisation was established by leading academicians, scientists and media personalities to promote courses like science, mathematics, computer education, general knowledge, English and professional courses among the students.

The basic aim of this organisation is to identify and nurture future scientists, technologists and other professional talent at school level.

The initiative of this organisation is appreciated all over the country and many schools and its students have directly benefited from its educative, informative and evaluative programmes. JK Public School Kunjwani always appreciated such organisation which helps in the development of the student’s life and encourages its students to participate in such national level competitions.

So, JKPS also conducted the National Science Olympiad in which a total of 170 students participated from class 6th to class 12th. All the budding scientists and technologists took the exam with a great zeal and showed a healthy competitive spirit.