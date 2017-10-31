Science meets compassion

In 1999, the 14th Dalai Lama provided a vision and directive for the exiled Tibetan Monastic community in India to explore science and initiate training in science that will eventually support new learning in science and Buddhism. “This conference brings together Indian and US-based scientists in a dialogue with nearly 30 senior Tibetan Buddhist nuns. Compassion, virtue and good character are central to the Buddhist mind training. Within this theme, we are framing a dialogue around questions that engage the science of compassion, happiness, gratitude, awe, purpose, nonattachment and spiritual practices.” says Bryce Johnson, CEO, Science for Monks?

It’s 11:00 AM at the sprawling Norbulingka Institute in the picturesque Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Around 30 Buddhist nuns are huddled, discussing topics, ranging from virtue to patience to compassion. Clad in maroon and yellow robes, the nuns are engaged in inner engineering. They are participating in the three-day conference aptly titled ‘Cosmology And Consciousness,’ organised by the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives in partnership with Science For Monks, based in California, US. “Generosity for me is, if you give something to someone, give it without expecting anything in return, “says Shakya Yuen, a nun.

“Patience,” says Ngawang Choedon, another Buddhist nun “is when you are harsh with someone and later you regret being harsh; you still have that wonderful quality called patience. You cannot be accused of being impatient.” Their explanations baffle you. In a world, where you judge a person quickly, the nuns ask you to introspect before you arrive at conclusions. This is the sixth conference in a series that brings together Buddhist scholars, western and Indian scientists, in a three-day dialogue to promote the integration of spiritual values and scientific investigations. “The idea of organising this conference came from the nuns themselves, who wanted a forum to express their thought processes.We also realised that with monks, you discuss only 50 per cent of any issue.

The nuns complete the discussion,” says Bryce Johnson, CEO, Science For Monks. Director of Library Of Tibetan Works and Archives, Geshe Lhakdor says:”It’s ironical that many countries have a Ministry of Defence but no Ministry of Peace. We are busy rearranging the external stuff and completely forgetting the internal – the mind and soul.

It is important for the nuns to debate all this.”At the sessions, the nuns were engaged in conversations on subjects like what is compassion and why do we need it;what is patience,what is its definition; how do you practise patience;the definition of giving;what is virtue; the six perfections and the importance of motivation for committing to virtuous actions; the science of meaningful life and gratitude.