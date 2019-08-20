Schools at Nowshera open after 15 days

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: All schools and colleges which were closed two weeks back after the abrogation of Article 370, were opened on Monday. Since the announcement for opening of schools and colleges was already made the other day, all students reached their educational institutions and there was 100 per cent attendance. Besides students, the parents were also worried for the studies loss of their children due to prolonged thaw in the situation.
