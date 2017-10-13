Schools along LoC in Poonch shut; panic stricken border residents shifted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Schools were on Friday closed down by authorities along a section of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district due to firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, a district official said.

“The schools along the LoC in Digwar and Khadi Karmara were closed in view of the firing and shelling by Pakistan today,” Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Tariq Ahmed Zargar said.

However, Zargar said schools in other areas in the hinterland were open.

The schools were closed only for today in view of the shelling, he said, adding the situation along the border line was under control as firing and shelling stopped around 1430 hours.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for a second consecutive day and resorted to firing and mortar shelling at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0745 hours in Krishnagati (KG) sector along the Line of Control (LoC) today,” a Defence Spokesman said.

On Thursday, an army jawan and a civilian porter were killed and six others including a porter were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire and shelling at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch.

Meanwhile, facing neglect at the hands of the various state government agencies, large number of border residents including women and children shifted to safer places as Pakistan shelled several civilian areas along the Line of Control in Khari Karamara area of Poonch.

According to eye witness reports several villagers escaped death by a fraction of second as over one dozen shells landed in forward Fakir Dhara village close to the LoC.

The villagers have been demanding construction of bunkers for a long time but their passionate pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Some religious structures and animal sheds also bore brunt of the shelling which continued for over two hours in the area. In retaliation Indian army responded strongly and effectively.

Mohd Lateef, a local villager said his family was sitting in the kitchen while his mother was cooking breakfast when shells started landing close to their house. “In a fraction of seconds as I shouted out to direct my family to run for safety a shell landed in our house verandah and everything kept in the kitchen was blown in air”, he said.

The schools and other institutions in the area remained closed due to shelling for the third consecutive day. The State government agencies remained conspicuous with their absence on ground zero. The veterinary officers and revenue authorities are yet to visit to forward villages to take stock of the damages caused by the intense Pak shelling in the forward areas.