Schools along LoC closed due to Pak shelling in J-K

Jammu: Schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district were today shut down due to shelling from the Pakistani side, a senior district official said.

Both government and private institutions along the LoC in Shahpur, Kandi and other areas of Poonch have been closed, the official said.

Pakistan has resorted to cross-border firing and shelling targeting posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch sector for the third consecutive day today, he said. (PTI)