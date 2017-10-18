School teacher found dead with throat slit in Shopian

Srinagar: A school teacher was found dead today with his throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
Aijaz Ahmad Lone was found dead in Wathoo village of Shopian, a police official said.
The police suspects that he has been killed by militants.
“We are investigating the case,” the offcial said.
PTI
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Difficult to find a secure romantic partner: Deepika
Madhuri Dixit to make her Marathi debut
Joss Whedon brought good taste to ‘Justice League’: Affleck
Lack of comic roles for female actors, says Parineeti
Vidya pays tribute to Sridevi with her version of “Hawa Hawai”
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper