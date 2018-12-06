School property damaged

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Gharota Police has lodged a case against some unknown people for damaging the school property.
As per the details, Sangeeta Bala, staffer of school lodged a complaint with Gharota Police stating therein that some unknown person have ransacked school property. During the investigation, police found that school had been damaged during a clash between two groups during counting process.
