School Education Officers reiterate demands

JAMMU: J&K School Education Officers Association criticised the State Government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands.

Briefing media persons here, Association President, Paramjit Singh highlighted various issues of school education officer (Headmaster Cadre) and demanded regularisation of all the Incharge Officers i.e, headmasters, principals, ZEOs and equivalent; treating services of the officers, rendered during vacation as non-vocational at par with their counterparts; grade of Rs 9,300-34,800 with the grade pay Rs 5,400 to Headmasters at par with Plus Two Lecturers by removing anomaly; increase in promotional quota of headmasters from 20 to 50 per cent while promoting as principal; change of nomenclature from Headmaster to Principal Senior Secondary School; increasing the posts of Senior Headmaster to 33 per cent at par with Plus Two Lecturers and sanctioning new posts of ZEPOs.

Singh appealed to the Chief Minister and Minister for Education to personally intervene in this matter and resolve the issues confronting school education officers at the earliest.

Kulwant Singh Chief Organiser, Salim Mohammad General Secretary, Paramjit Kumar Vice President, Mohinder Raina, Jai Kumar, Rafiq Khan, Rajinder Kumar, Jagan Nath Sharma, Romesh Chander, Himmat Raj, Rajinder Singh, Darshan Lal, Amrik Singh, Subash Chander Sharma, Inderjit Singh and H.D Sharma were also present.