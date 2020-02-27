School Education Department organises district level cooking competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In compliance of MHRD, GoI directions to organise cooking competitions at zone and district level in all the Govt. schools of Jammu and Kashmir for promoting variety menu under Mid day Meal Scheme, School Education Department of district Kathua organised District level cooking competition at zonal level on 10th of February 2020 and at District Level.

The district level cooking competition was held under the aegis of Chief Education Officer, Kathua at Govt. Middle School “A” Kathua. A committee comprising of officials was constituted to make necessary arrangement for holding of cooking competition. The officers include Paawan Vivke, DRG, Kishori Lal, Head Assistant, CEO Office Kathua and Rajiv Kumar, Teacher, Sudesh Kumar, Teacher under the collaboration of Mahesh Kumar AD Planning, CEO Office and Sohan Lal Sharma Statistical Officer.

O.P. Bhagat, District development commissioner was the chief guest on the occasion while was the guest of honour while T.R. Mangotra Chief Education Officer presided over the function.

O.P. Bhagat DDC while appreciating the initiative of school Education Department said that this will go a long way in motivating the parents to send their wards to government schools as efforts are on foot to ensure nutrition and hygienic food material to students in government schools. The appreciated the efforts of Mission Director Samagra Shiksha and coordinator MDM Samagra Shiksha who was also present on the occasion and said that such initiates will go a long way to mainstream these workers who work relentlessly to serve the students in their own way.

The whole competition was grouped into two categories in which the cooks from each zone were asked to prepare the food items in two group. One group was given the ingredient as Rajmash, while the other was given cheese and Peas as the main ingredient. Each cook was asked to prepare the dishes as per random selection made on the spot. Sudesh kumar Teacher registered the cooks and they were distributed materials alongwith food material by Rajiv Kumar.

The cooks prepared the food items as per their own style and temper. They were judged by two outside judges one was Dr. Archana from Home Science, Faculty of Home Science,Govt Degree College and Mahavir Singh Sambyal, Managing Director, Hotel Grand Plaza, Kathua.Two students from GMS A were also part of Judgement Team. The Judges made their judgement while considering various parameters like presentation, taste, flavour, texture, appearance, etc.

In the competition Madhu Bala from zone Sallan was adjudges as First while Rajni Bala from Mahanpur and Anita Devi from Barnoti Zone were adjudged as 2nd and 3rd respectively. Sandhya Devi and Neetu Devi from Basholi and Bhaddu Zones were given consolation prizes by the distinguished guests on the occasion. A sum of Rs. 3000/-, 2000/- and one thousand were given as cash prize to 1st, 2nd and 3rd winner besides a trophy and certificate. Each participants of district level cooking competition was also given a certificate and cash prize of Rs. 500/-.

In the end the food items prepared by cooks in the competition was distributed to students of host institution, Govt. MS “A” Kathua as part of their Mid-Day Meal serving. The students enjoyed the meal they were also served “Rava Halwa” in the end of the meal.