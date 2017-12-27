School children join Dulhasti Swachhata drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: School children joined the Swachhata drive of Dulhasti Power Station which commenced on Dec 16, 2017 under the leadership of Yoginder Kotha, HoP. The children present in the programme, reiterated their commitments towards Swachhata and pledged to play the role of a Swachhata ambassador during their current winter vacations for awareness and motivation of their family members, neighbourer and others to become a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to ensure Swachh Bharat by 2019.

The school children also participated in the painting competitions organised by the Power Station on Swachh Bharat and Energy Efficiency. The students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kishtwar and DAV Faridabad participated in the contest and highlighted their innovative ideas through paintings for awareness of general public. On this occasion Satywan, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sundeep Kumar and Vinit Kumar Gupta, Public Relation Officer were present.