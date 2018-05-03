School boys nabbed for administering ‘poison’ to classmate girl

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly administering poisonous substance to a school going girl in Kathua district.

“Information was received through Police Control Room that one tenth class girl of Rainbow Higher Secondary School, Kathua has been administered some poisonous substance by a student of same class in her food and she was admitted in District Hospital,” police here said.

Police immediately took cognizance and FIR 122/2018 under section 328 RPC has been registered while and Police team led by Dy.SP Headquarters S S Sambyal immediately rushed to hospital and recorded the statements of the victim girl who disclosed that one of her classmates of village Patyari Nagri was harassing her over a month by using derogatory remarks and making phone calls .

“On the basis of statements of the victim, the police party visited to the school and after completion of legal formalities started hunt of the defaulter boy following which he was arrested on Wednesday,” police said adding that he was questioned about the incident and by confessing his crime the defaulter boy disclosed that he was trying to have friendship with the victim girl for the last over a month but she was refusing all the time.

He disclosed that he along with one of his classmates hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to the victim girl, police said and added that the classmate asked him that he knows a shop in Kathua from where they can purchase poisonous drug which can be administered her to by pouring in her meal.

“Both the boys purchased unwholesome drug noxious to health and on Tuesday, when class was off, he entered the classroom and bolted from inside and mixed drug in her cooked meal,” said police.

“When the girl took her lunch, she developed pain and became unwell while the school authorities took the girl to her home village Sajjanchak, Kathua and looking the serious condition of the victim, the parents admitted her to District Hospital for treatment where her stomach was washed and the victim is now under treatment,” said police.

“On the confession of the duo, remaining drugs were seized,” police added and said that a case has been registered and investigation started.