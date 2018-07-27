Scholarships worth Rs 48 Cr distributed since 2015: Kuldeep Raj

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Praising the Pahari people for their brave gesture even during the peak time of terrorism in the State, Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Ex Chairperson of the Board for Pahari Speaking People, said that the Pahari people are true nationalists who do not leave their grounds even after facing too much hardships.

Briefing media persons here on Friday, Gupta said that he tried his level best to serve the Pahari people for their welfare as the community earlier suffered at various fronts due to lopsided approach by the previous governments.

While enumerating various landmark achievements during his tenure as the Chairperson of the Board, he said that in Session 2015-16, scholarships worth Rs 15 crore were disbursed among 1,37,000 student including male and female, in session 2016-17 scholarships worth Rs 16 crore were distributed among to 1,38,000 students male and female and in Session 2017-18 scholarships worth Rs 18.70 crore were distributed among 1,47,000 students. He said that the awareness programmes for Beti Bachoo Beti Padhao was carried out in 36 schools and four colleges, desks worth Rs 1.5 lakh were provided to school from his salary and quality of diet is improved in hostels at Jammu and Srinagar.

Gupta informed that hostel for Pahari students with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore will be constructed at Bantalab and also proposed new hostels for girls at Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote and Budhal.

BJP State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra was also present.