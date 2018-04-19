Scholarships worth Rs 18.7 cr sanctioned to 1.43 lakh Pahari students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice Chairman of State Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, Kuldeep Raj Gupta (MoS) on Thursday said that the Board has sanctioned Rs 18.7 crore in favour of 1.43 lakh Pahari students for providing them scholarships.

Addressing media persons here, Gupta said that it is for the second time, the Board has published Annual Report on Post Matric Scholarships containing details of this financial assistance to the students, both boys and girls, belonging to the Pahari speaking families of J&K.

He further said that it has happened for the first time in the history of the State that neither a single penny of the funds have lapsed nor any scholarship application rejected or kept pending.

The Vice-Chairman further disclosed that funds for purchase of the dress by a student have been released also. He said that in addition to the scholarships and monthly cash payments, the students in hostels run by the Board get free meals, accommodation and books.

Gupta assured that the Board will further take initiatives to provide help and guidance to the youth of this community to progress and lead dignified lives.

MLC Zaffar Manhas, Ex MLC Rafiq Khan, Secretary Advisory Board, Secretary OBC Board and Secretary SC Board were also present.