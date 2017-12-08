Scholarship distribution carnival concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 500 children received scholarship during the eight-day carnival organised by the Harbans Bhalla Educational Trust. About 85 per cent of the children were girls from rural and border areas, who received the scholarships.

On the occasion Malvika Kalra was the Guest of Honour, who interacting with the children and parents about the importance of good balanced nutrition for proper development.

Sandeep and Anjana Sharma presided over the function and distributed blankets among the children. They told the students about the benefits of education and advised them to make full use of scholarship and support of the Trust. Besides, scholarship distribution, the students of classes 1st to 10th participated in assessment tests. Psychology majors from Jammu University provided counseling support on all eight days.

Dr S.P Sharma conducted free eye tests and medicines and spectacles were given where needed. The children and parents came from villages Rattian, Rehain,Ranjari, Satrayan and Saruinsar etc.

Selection tests for new students were also conducted of classes 1st to 3rd. Parents of needy and meritorious students of government schools can apply to the Trust for scholarship.